Construction on new 15-home subdivision in Hazard begins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A “wall raising” event was held to kick off construction of the new Gurney’s Bend.

Through a partnership between the City of Hazard and the Housing Development Alliance, a new 15-home subdivision started construction after more than three years of preparation.

With a grant provided by the city, the HDA renovated the area that was once an abandoned strip mall.

The subdivision was named after famous Appalachian Author Gurney Norman, who is hopeful for the future of Eastern Kentucky.

“You can get degrees now in Appalachian Studies and it doesn’t get more Appalachian than this,” Norman said.

HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds says naming after Norman will help move the community forward.

“Somehow we went from being talked about it like the Daniel Boone, the mountain pioneers, rugged individualism, to all the bad stereotypes and I just love Gurney’s work in the fact that he treats all of his characters with honesty and dignity,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds says a majority of the houses have been purchased.

“We actually have about 11 or 12 of them already sold, so we do still have some available. If anyone’s interested, they can give us a call, we can talk to them about that but huge demand, lots of folks want to live in Hazard, a lot of folks want to live here,” McReynolds said.

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini says the goal is to bring people back into the city.

“Well, this gives them all reason to come back home, we’ve got 15 houses that you can afford. If you’re going to grow the town, grow the county, we’ve got to have our people back,” Mobelini said.

McReynolds says it will also aid the job market.

“The National Homebuilder’s Association says every time you build a house you create three jobs for a year. So, if we’re building 15 houses, that’s a whole lot of jobs and we know we need jobs. So, it’s really a win-win-win for everybody in the community,” McReynolds said.

Norman said it was made possible through land with a rich history.

“We’re standing on a small mountain of the slate that came from the mine, was brought over here. So, this used to be called “Slate Dump” but what it made was solid real estate,” Norman said.

McReynolds says they should have every house at least under construction by November of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.