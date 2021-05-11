Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers joins Harlan Middle School class via Zoom for Q&A

By Emily Bennett
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan Middle School social studies class had a special guest Monday afternoon.

Congressman Hal Rogers joined the 5th grade class for about 45 minutes for a question and answer session. He introduced himself and discussed the region he serves, as well as the challenges Eastern Kentucky faces and the lack of jobs.

Rogers went into detail about his efforts to bring industry back into the region, as well as the roles of government.

The students in the class had an opportunity to ask Rogers any questions. The questions included what it was like being a congressman, the challenges he faces, changes he would like to see in government, his favorite places to travel to in the region and the piece of legislation he was most proud of.

“I’m applauding you did great. You all are great. Those kids are so smart, courteous, well-spoken and with a lot of self-confidence. So, thank you gang for letting me be a part of your life. I enjoyed it very much. Let’s do it again,” said Rogers.

Rogers also applauded the teacher, Andrew Williams for reaching out and giving his students an opportunity many do not have.

