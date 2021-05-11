Bob Baffert releases statement on Medina Spirit test results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trainer Bob Baffert released a statement Tuesday regarding the recent post-race drug test threatening to overturn Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, a drug commonly used to prevent inflammation in a horse’s muscles. Sport guidelines allow up to 9 grams in a horse’s system during a race.

In a statement, Baffert said that the horse was treated with the ointment for dermatitis following the Santa Anita Derby and daily leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

He had previously claimed Medina Spirit was never treated with betamethasone.

Baffert’s lawyer Craig Robertson says the plan is still for Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

