Advertisement

Bob Baffert releases statement on Medina Spirit test results

Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave trainer Bob Baffert his...
Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave trainer Bob Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s premier race.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trainer Bob Baffert released a statement Tuesday regarding the recent post-race drug test threatening to overturn Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, a drug commonly used to prevent inflammation in a horse’s muscles. Sport guidelines allow up to 9 grams in a horse’s system during a race.

In a statement, Baffert said that the horse was treated with the ointment for dermatitis following the Santa Anita Derby and daily leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

He had previously claimed Medina Spirit was never treated with betamethasone.

Baffert’s lawyer Craig Robertson says the plan is still for Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’

Latest News

Without high school baseball season, Hazard still able to take the field
Hazard baseball wins two in double-header
Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA title
Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA championship title
Jamie Sowders steps down as Knox Central girls’ basketball coach
Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title 6 p.m.
Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title 6 p.m.