Alcohol sales opportunities expand in W.Va.

House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There are more opportunities to buy alcohol in West Virginia due to a new law that went into effect Monday.

Changes mean bars can open an hour earlier. The new hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week.

Certain businesses can sell beer and wine from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. And retail liquor outlets can sell from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Restaurants can also include alcohol with delivery orders as long as food is purchased.

Some bar owners are hoping this helps ease the financial burden from last year’s shutdowns.

“I think anything that helps the industry generate revenue helping people bounce back from COVID is a positive step in the right direction,” said Ray Frye, owner of Taps at Heritage. “Delivering alcohol, staying open later, things like that helps businesses try to recover some of the lost revenues from COVID.”

In a statement, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the new laws.”

