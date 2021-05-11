Advertisement

Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released later in a statement. The sheriff’s office referred calls to the DPS.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that “our hearts go out” to the family and friends of the two deputies, who were killed Monday night.

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

Eden, which is home to about 1,300 people, is roughly 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’

Latest News

A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over New York family’s home, yard
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 28 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
Heavy rain likely played role in death of woman hit and killed
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested