ZZ Top coming to Corbin Arena Summer 2021

Tickets go on sale May 14
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer 2021 is “sounding” good for Eastern Kentucky as rock legends ZZ Top plan to perform at the Corbin Arena on July 25th.

The Corbin Arena at the Southeastern KY Ag & Expo Complex posted on their Facebook page about the great news.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.com or The Corbin Arena Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $49.50-$89.50

