Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter

Latonya Austin was arrested Saturday on abuse of a corpse charges in Cincinnati.
By WXIX News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One Cincinnati woman was arrested Saturday and is charged with the abuse of a corpse of her deceased granddaughter, according to court documents.

Someone told police that on or about April 9th in the 2200 block of Schoedinger Avenue, Latonya Austin, 42, put her granddaughter into multiple trash bags and then put the trash bags into a cooler.

It is unclear how her granddaughter died.

Neighbors say they are shocked they live on the same street as someone who could do this to a child.

Court records show that Austin has not been convicted of a violent crime in Hamilton County.

She is scheduled to be in court Monday for an arraignment.

