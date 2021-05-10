Advertisement

Wind damage reported in Louisville downs power lines, trees

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, there were 22 incidents of downed power lines and 20 trees that were downed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gusty winds on Sunday caused several instances of downed power lines and trees as officials work to bring service back to those affected.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, there were 22 incidents of downed power lines and 20 trees were knocked down.

Several areas in the Phoenix Hill and Old Louisville neighborhoods are reporting power outages affecting more than 100 customers. Louisville Gas & Electric is working with city cleanup crews to restore power to those affected.

