U.S. Chamber Of Commerce calls for immediate end of extra $300 unemployment benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called for the immediate end to the extra $300 unemployment benefit payments.

The Chamber of Commerce said the extra government aid is giving some less incentive to look for work.

“The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief police officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, one in four recipients of unemployment are taking home more than what they earned when they were employed.

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen stated that schools continuing hybrid learning schedules contribute to the low employment statistics. Yellen said 4.2 million women left the workforce between February and April and more than two million have yet to return. According to Yellen, many of the women left the workforce due to their children being home more.

The American Relief Plan extended extra unemployment benefits through Sept. 4. The governors of Montana and South Carolina announced they have opted out of including the federal bonus payments.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.