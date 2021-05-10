Advertisement

University of Kentucky to host Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study

By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has been selected to host a study that aims to test whether or not the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine prevents transmission of the virus.

The study takes place at UK, but the opportunity to participate is statewide. Any Kentucky post-secondary student aged 18 to 26 is eligible.

The research team hopes to enroll 150 local students. It’s part of a nationwide study hoping to recruit 12,000 participants.

Study organizers will compensate people to get the Moderna vaccine and complete symptom checks and nasal swabs for the study. Different strains will be analyzed to test the efficacy of the vaccine against the strains.

“This is really a key point at this time in the epidemic,” said study organizer Dr. Rick Greenberg. “Is the vaccine effectiveness there with all these virus mutations? Or are some of them breaking through? “Then, of course, the next question is what are we going to do about it?”

COVID-19 vaccine trials aren’t new for UK. Earlier last year, Johnson & Johnson trials took place there. One of those involved about 900 local participants.

Interested post-secondary students can visit www.StopCOVIDKy.com and click on the PreventCovidU button to learn more and take a short survey to determine their eligibility.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference Monday
Horizon Health opens additional location
Staff at Horizon Health open additional location to help combat opioid addiction
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Below average temperatures continue this week with some sunshine
Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County