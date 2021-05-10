Three Knott County business owners renovate abandoned gas station into an indoor/outdoor flea market

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Through the partnership between Knott County business owners William Payne, Kyle Caudill, and David Rowe, the abandoned Bearville Market gas station has been renovated into an indoor/outdoor flea market.

After purchasing the lease, the past month has been dedicated to renovating the property, now called Bearville Plaza.

Payne says they are hoping to bring back business to Knott County with a business venture not seen in the area before.

“There’s no place for people to come out and just kind of hang out and spend a little bit of time with their family and friends and chat a little bit. Plus, you got to go to Hazard, you got to go to Prestonsburg or something to be able to check out or sell your items or find something new for sale. There’s nothing in the generalized area,” Payne said.

The market opened its doors over the weekend to a number of vendors and customers. Payne says they had a surprisingly good turnout.

“You know, just a couple of tables set up outside was enough to attract a whole lot of traffic coming in and off of Highway 80. That’s a really good location too, for people that’s selling a lot of merchandise and they’ve got a lot of stuff laying around the house, they want to get rid of it. Something for them to do to get out of the house too in the local area,” Payne said.

With indoor booths ranging from $300 to $100 and outdoor spaces only costing $10.

“We don’t really have a preference on what they sell as long as it’s legal. Usually, they can just set up and start selling right away,” Payne said.

One vendor, Robert Short, says he was excited when the news was announced.

“Knott County has needed something like this for a long time. There are very limited opportunities for people to get out and enjoy time together. I think what they’re doing here is a really great thing for the county,” Short said.

Short says he was pleased with the experience so far.

“They’re really a bunch of nice people. Easy to work with and it’s a very good opportunity for people to come out, try to make some money and have fun,” Short said.

Payne says he wants to inspire other potential business owners in the area.

“To be able to get out and realize that you can take a little bit of money and turn someplace around and actually recreate a really nice opportunity for people to be able to get out and spend time together,” Payne said.

Payne says the garage portion of the gas station will be designated as a pallet liquidation service.

Bearville Plaza is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the market, you can call (606) 785-0216.

