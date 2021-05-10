Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The student responsible for a racist drawing that was slipped into another student’s backpack has been identified.

No other details are available, but Whitley County school officials say the code of conduct was followed to the fullest extent.

The drawing depicts two people hanging from a noose, what appears to be three hooded figures below and a burning cross.

The mother of the student who was targeted said, “I am relieved and hopeful that whomever is responsible will take this experience and learn from it.”

