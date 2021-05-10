Staff at Horizon Health open additional location to help combat opioid addiction

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the opioid epidemic continues, more people are dying and several recovery site staff members say that the COVID-19 pandemic is only increasing those overdose death numbers.

“The challenge that we’ve had especially over the last 12-18 months is that COVID has hit our clients especially hard. Imagine dealing with an epidemic such as OUD wrapped now in a pandemic,” said Executive Director Franklin Perkins.

With these present challenges, a stigma also serves as another barrier in people seeking help.

“Because they feel like they’ll be condemned or judged for seeking treatment, when really they should be applauded for seeking treatment. They’re trying to get well,” said Director of Community Engagement Ronda Hughes.

The staff at Horizon Health is working to help individuals struggling with addiction by providing a variety of services,

“We’re there to catch them and talk about how they became addicted, what their triggers are, that might affect there relapse back into addiction,” said Perkins.

Hughes says the clinic focuses on whole person centered care.

“Clinics unfortunately many times do not make it mandatory for the person to receive counseling. Our program holds them accountable not only for their medication but also staying compliant with the program and that requires they be in counseling,” she said.

While the first opened location is in London, to reach more people, the decision to open an additional location was made.

“Southeastern Kentucky is really the epicenter of the national crisis. Folks understand we are here to serve the community #1 and our clients,” said Perkins.

Perkins says both Horizon Health locations in Williamsburg and London are open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

