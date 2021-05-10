Sheriff: Investigation leads to drug trafficking charges, guns and other items seized

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies said around 7:00 p.m. Friday, undercover deputies were conducting an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics in the Tram community.

Deputies said a man walked up to them and began talking with them. During that time, a deputy with his K-9 ‘Lita’ arrived on the scene. The K-9 alerted the officers of illegal drugs inside of Samuel Atkins’ car.

Police found crystal meth, heroin and marijuana. They also found more than $20,000 in cash.

Pikeville Police were able to get three search warrants, one in the Tram community, the other two in Pikeville. This lead them to find Fentanyl, more meth and heroin along with guns and other drug paraphernalia.

48-year-old Samuel Atkins and his passenger 42-year-old Jamie Dale face multiple charges.

They were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

You can read the charges below:

