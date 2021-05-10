Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden about infrastructure proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., spent time Monday meeting with President Joe Biden regarding his proposed infrastructure plan.

“President Biden and I had a productive and thorough meeting. I can assure you his priority – like mine – is doing good for every American and West Virginian,” Manchin said.

Manchin, who has said he has serious concerns about the president’s more than $2 trillion dollar price tag, is seen as a pivotal vote when it comes to passing a plan.

Senator Manchin’s Republican counterpart, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va., is meeting Thursday with the president to discuss the infrastructure package.

Capito and Republicans have proposed a more traditional infrastructure package with a price tag of $568 billion.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.