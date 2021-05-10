Advertisement

Remote Area Medical hosting free care clinic in Jellico

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.
Remote Area Medical Clinic
Remote Area Medical Clinic(RAM)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical Clinic announced a free pop-up clinic in Jellico.

The clinic is set for Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, to provide free dental, vision and medical care.

The clinic will be held at Jellico High School, located at 141 High School Ln. in Jellico, TN 37762.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to return to help bring free services to those in need in the Jellico community. This has been an especially challenging time for most, and there is more need for access to healthcare than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

This will be RAM’s first free clinic in Jellico since the local hospital had to close its doors this year.

Free services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, mental health services, and general medical exams.

Second Harvest Food Bank will be on-site to distribute free bags of food to patients following their services.

The patient parking lot will at midnight on Saturday, May 15, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. N

