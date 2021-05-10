Police looking for man in connection to Louisa Walgreens robbery
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Police were called out to a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa on Tuesday, April 27th.
Police say a man with a knife threatened a Walgreen’s employee and demanded different medicines.
Employees say the man then defecated on himself as he left the store.
Monday, the Louisa Police Department said 33-year-old Jeremy Ray Burris is wanted in connection to this robbery.
Police say he should be considered dangerous and may have a weapon.
If you have any information about Burris’ whereabouts you are asked to call 911.
