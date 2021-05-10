Advertisement

Police looking for man in connection to Louisa Walgreens robbery

Jeremy Ray Burris
Jeremy Ray Burris(Louisa Police Department)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Police were called out to a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa on Tuesday, April 27th.

Police say a man with a knife threatened a Walgreen’s employee and demanded different medicines.

Employees say the man then defecated on himself as he left the store.

Monday, the Louisa Police Department said 33-year-old Jeremy Ray Burris is wanted in connection to this robbery.

Police say he should be considered dangerous and may have a weapon.

If you have any information about Burris’ whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

