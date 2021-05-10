Perry County Road Closure on KY-476
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers traveling through KY-476 near Dwarf and the Knott County line will need to find another way to their destination.
The road is planned to be closed for drivers on May 11 near milepost 7.3.
Workers will be replacing a drainage pipe around 8 a.m. and are planned to be completed sometime in the afternoon.
No signs will be up for detours, but drivers are encouraged to use KY-1146 and KY-80 to get to their destinations.
