Part of main road in London closed following early morning crash

Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Monday morning is expected to leave one section of road in Downtown London closed for hours.

On the London City Fire Department Facebook page, officials say the crash happened on North Main Street around 6:20 a.m. We’re told a car hit the electric pole, knocking it down.

The road is expected to be closed between 9th and 11th Street until around noon while crews clean up and repair the damage.

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

