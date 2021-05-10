Mother’s Day brunches bring patrons despite changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother’s Day is all about the moms who have given so much, who have loved endlessly and persevered through some unimaginable pains.

On Sunday, local restaurants and families showed love while still pushing through changes.

A room of laugher, a different experience inside the Swizzle Dinner and Drinks compared to last Mother’s Day.

The chefs who laid out the spread of eggs, crab cakes, steak and chimichurris ready for the love this year. Chef Joseph Horeneman said his team is ready for the hustle and bustle.

“Last year, it was just so quiet,” Horeneman said.

This year, the restaurant was social distant yet filled with families like the Summervilles. Still adjusting to change, it’s their first Mother’s Day without their 23-year-old daughter Baili.

“Empty nesting,” father Shawn Summerville said.

His wife Tasha made some tweaks to make her feel like her daughter is close.

“I have a special ring on my phone for my daughter,” Tasha Summerville said. “It’s the sound of the Jetsons and I heard it and said, ‘Oh, there’s my baby.”

Next to them the Langley family, appreciative of the changes they have overcame.

Many moms had to dig deep for the teacher inside them while their kids were at home, including Cheri Langley, a mother of three.

“I love my kids, but they tested me at times,” Cheri Langley said. “The Lord was testing my patience.”

Both families thankful this Mother’s Day was possible.

“That’s what makes it great we’re able to go outside and enjoy the fresh air with other people and other humans,” Cheri Langley said.

The love the same.

“She puts all her energy into our daughter,” Shawn Summerville said. “To try and make sure she’s successful and I appreciate that.”

The appreciation hits different. Jadyn Langley, Cheri’s daughter, is taking in the picture perfect moments at her family’s table.

“I have friends from out of state and just seeing how their not able to go back home,” Jadyn said. “They have family in the at-risk group.”

WAVE 3 News called half a dozen restaurants across Kentucky. Many said limited capacity and limited staffing would be the scene this year. Those differences insignificant to the mothers.

“To be able to have kids who choose to love you,” Cheri Langley said. “We think our children have to love you but your children don’t have to love us thy choose to love us.”

The Langleys and Summervilles said this year stands out. Knowing what their tables could have looked like after the pandemic and another year of traumatic loss.

“Some mother’s don’t have their children,” Tasha Summerville said. “Some mothers, have lost their mothers. So I just want to say happy Mother’s Day to everyone.”

