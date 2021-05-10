Advertisement

Ky. Department of Agriculture commemorates May as Kentucky Beef Month

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cattle producers joined Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles Monday to commemorate the month of May as “Kentucky Beef Month.”

“If the pandemic showed us anything, it was the importance of our beef cattle farmers. When grocery stores shelves were empty, Kentucky residents turned to our farmers and our farmers delivered,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Beef is not only good for you as part of a healthy, balanced diet, but buying Kentucky Proud beef is good for the state’s economy, keeping your hard-earned money right here at home. I ask all Kentuckians to join me and our cattlemen in enjoying some delicious beef during the month of May.”

Kentucky is home to 38,000 beef cattle producers, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, and the state is also 14th in the nation for the total number of beef cows and calves with an inventory of 2.15 million head as of January 1.

Beef cattle sales accounted for more than $727 million in cash receipts to Kentucky producers in 2020 and gross income of more than $739 million.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Crash
KSP: Bell County woman killed in multi-car crash on KY-11

Latest News

Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘He is our leader’: Community shows support for Norton police chief, still recovering from shooting
(Source: Pixabay)
Federal opioid trial: Huntington area ‘overwhelmed’ with prescription drugs
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
Alcohol sales opportunities expand in W.Va.