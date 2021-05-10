Ky. Department of Agriculture commemorates May as Kentucky Beef Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cattle producers joined Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles Monday to commemorate the month of May as “Kentucky Beef Month.”

“If the pandemic showed us anything, it was the importance of our beef cattle farmers. When grocery stores shelves were empty, Kentucky residents turned to our farmers and our farmers delivered,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Beef is not only good for you as part of a healthy, balanced diet, but buying Kentucky Proud beef is good for the state’s economy, keeping your hard-earned money right here at home. I ask all Kentuckians to join me and our cattlemen in enjoying some delicious beef during the month of May.”

Kentucky is home to 38,000 beef cattle producers, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, and the state is also 14th in the nation for the total number of beef cows and calves with an inventory of 2.15 million head as of January 1.

Beef cattle sales accounted for more than $727 million in cash receipts to Kentucky producers in 2020 and gross income of more than $739 million.

