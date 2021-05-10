Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation in Pike County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 9, are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was found in Pike County’s Virgie community on Monday.

Troopers say the first calls were received just after 7 a.m. Monday morning saying the body was found near a park on Long Fork Road.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation by KSP.

