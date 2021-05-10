KSP: Death investigation in Pike County

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 9, are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was found in Pike County’s Virgie community on Monday.

Troopers say the first calls were received just after 7 a.m. Monday morning saying the body was found near a park on Long Fork Road.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.