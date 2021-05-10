Advertisement

KSP: Bell County woman killed in multi-car crash on KY-11

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police were called to a multi-car crash on KY-11 outside Barbourville Sunday afternoon.

An initial investigation showed that a 2006 gold Pontiac G6, operated by Tommy Golden, was traveling north on KY-11 when it hydroplaned before traveling into the southbound lane, hitting a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, Tonya Thompson of Stoney Fork, was pronounced dead at the scene according to Trooper Shane Jacobs.

Troopers also say that a passenger in the Toyota, Derrick Thompson, was transferred to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Tommy Golden was taken to Barbourville ARH and eventually to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Becky Gray, was treated at Barbourville ARH.

The case remains under investigation by State Police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Below average temperatures continue this week with some sunshine
Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Tickets go on sale May 14
ZZ Top coming to Corbin Arena Summer 2021
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14
Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers come to perform at Appalachian Wireless