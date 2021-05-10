KSP: Bell County woman killed in multi-car crash on KY-11

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police were called to a multi-car crash on KY-11 outside Barbourville Sunday afternoon.

An initial investigation showed that a 2006 gold Pontiac G6, operated by Tommy Golden, was traveling north on KY-11 when it hydroplaned before traveling into the southbound lane, hitting a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, Tonya Thompson of Stoney Fork, was pronounced dead at the scene according to Trooper Shane Jacobs.

Troopers also say that a passenger in the Toyota, Derrick Thompson, was transferred to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Tommy Golden was taken to Barbourville ARH and eventually to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Becky Gray, was treated at Barbourville ARH.

The case remains under investigation by State Police.

