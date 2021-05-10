Advertisement

Kidz Club in Bowling Green able to stay open throughout COVID-19(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kidz Club Bowling Green provides hospital-grade care to children who are medically complex.

“So the kids club is something that is not found all too often in a lot of states in the United States. So Kentucky is on the cutting edge. We have PPEC regulation so that’s Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) program. So that essentially means we’re a medical facility. We provide daily skilled nursing care for kiddos from birth to age 21 and each of them has a medical diagnosis that requires skilled nursing care,” said Savannah Mills, Community Relations Coordinator.

The Kidz Club Bowling Green location has been open for the last 5 years and is the only facility of its kind in south-central Kentucky.

“All of our kiddos have different medical diagnoses. They could have a ventilator, have a feeding tube, spina bifida, down syndrome. It’s such a wide variety of diagnoses. They’re getting that care just as they would be getting in the hospital. So a lot of our families, once they’re discharged from the hospital, they’re discharged into our care,” Mills added.

Throughout COVID The Kidz Club’s doors have remained open because they were deemed essential due to being a medical facility.

“So being open throughout the pandemic really did allow a lot of our families to thrive in a very tough situation in the world because, you know, if they’re having to stay at home with their child and can’t work because they can’t find anyone else. So it was really very fortunate because we’re a medical facility that we were able to stay open and provide those services. Because if you have a child that has a feeding tube, they just can’t go to a typical daycare or to someone’s house for care,” Mills added.

The Kidz Club Bowling Green does have transportation available for pick up and drop off. To learn more about the Kidz Club click here.

