Kentucky State Police honors fallen troopers

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police honored fallen troopers with a wreath-laying ceremony on Frankfort.

Trooper James McNeely, Water Patrol Officer David Childs, and Officer Jason Cammack were honored. Wreaths were laid at two gravesites in Frankfort Cemetery and one at KSP Post 12 Headquarters to honor their memory. Troopers read a bit of history and a prayer for each fallen trooper as officers stood at attention at each site.

“We do this every year… honor all our fallen and to remember the ultimate sacrifice that they gave for the commonwealth and the communities here across Kentucky,” said KSP Sgt. Bernis Napier.

Sgt. Napier said the yearly tradition is important for family, friends, and the troopers themselves.

“We’ve all seen a lot of the same things. We’ve gone through the same training a lot of times,” He said. “We work alongside each other, so even after you pass or retire or resign, we try to keep in touch with everybody as much as possible.”

Kentucky State Police said they would be honoring more troopers later Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in Lawrenceburg.

