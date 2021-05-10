Advertisement

Kentucky Lottery launches ‘Get a Shot at $225,000′ promotion for vaccine

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery announced its latest promotions incentivizing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10 and May 21 are eligible to receive a coupon for a FREE $1 Cash Ball 225 play.

“It’s our hope that they’ll get their vaccine and it’s good for the lottery that they’re doing this. It’s good for Kentucky. It’s good for Kentucky businesses. It’s good for everybody. We think it’s a win-win for everybody that’s involved,” said Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery CEO and President.

Coupons are only available to adults, 18 years or older, on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. First or second doses of the vaccine qualify for this offer.

Coupons are limited to one per person. Coupons can be redeemed at Lottery Services or Lottery Vending Machine at any Kentucky Lottery retailer and are not redeemable online.

“You don’t even have to worry about just being a jackpot winner, you could win one of seven other prize levels as well. So we hope that a lot of folks will be incentivized not just to get the vaccine but to try this game,” said Harville.

Contact your Kroger or Walmart pharmacy for details. Coupons are limited.

The promotional period begins Monday, May 10 until Saturday, May 21, or until all coupons have been distributed.

