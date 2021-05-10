Advertisement

Kentucky Coal Museum celebrating 50th anniversary of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Coal Museum is hosting a month-long celebration for Eastern Kentucky’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

“During the month of May, anybody who comes in and mentions either Loretta Lynn or the Coal Miner’s Daughter, they will receive a student discount instead of the regular admission,” Amanda Hughes said.

The museum in Harlan County is dedicating the entire month of May to the 50th anniversary of one of Loretta Lynn’s most famous hits.

“One of her number one songs was the Coal Miner’s Daughter and it was about her, she’s the Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Hughes said.

The event also brings forth a new exhibit courtesy of Lynn herself.

“The exhibit showcases a few of her everyday clothing items that she donated to the museum,” Hughes said. “We’ve got a couple of summery dresses and one that’s a little more dressy like she would wear maybe for an interview.”

This adds to the existing display on the building’s second-floor that includes a bedroom suite and other various personal items.

“That’s on top of our already displayed stage dresses that are in the cases that she’s donated to us also,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that this symbolizes that Lynn, a country music star, is just like others from the mountains.

“It kind of shows by looking at her everyday clothes, it kind of shows that she’s just a down-to-earth person just like the rest of us,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of...
Two seriously hurt in ATV crash
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

Latest News

Pictured: Samuel Atkins
Sheriff: Investigation leads to drug trafficking charges, guns and other items seized
Experts discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Kentucky Derby.
Experts discuss latest Kentucky Derby controversy; what it could mean for future of horse racing
Kidz Club in Bowling Green able to stay open throughout COVID-19
Kidz Club in Bowling Green able to stay open throughout COVID-19
Tin Roof Coffee
Tin Roof Coffee Bus grateful for community support