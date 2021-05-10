Advertisement

Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Pictured: Billy Patton
Pictured: Billy Patton(Credit: Pikeville Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said Billy Patton left Pikeville Medical Center’s emergency department around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. He has a thin build, grey hair and a Native American tattoo on his right arm.

If you see Patton, you are asked to call the department at 606-437-5111.

*MISSING PERSON* PLEASE SHARE! On 5-8-2021 at approximately 1:00PM, Billy Patton left the Pikeville Medical Center ER...

Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of...
Two seriously hurt in ATV crash
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting

Latest News

Floyd County officials react to passing of 93-year-old Eula Hall
Eastern Kentucky officials react to the death of 93-year-old Eula Hall
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
KY Gov. Beshear give update on coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Sunday
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say