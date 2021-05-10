Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said Billy Patton left Pikeville Medical Center’s emergency department around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. He has a thin build, grey hair and a Native American tattoo on his right arm.

If you see Patton, you are asked to call the department at 606-437-5111.

