Harrodsburg manufacturing facility receives $45 million from Apple for research

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Apple has awarded $45 million from its advanced manufacturing fund to a facility in Harrodsburg.

The Corning manufacturing facility makes the glass for iPhones, Apple watches and iPads.

The funding will help with research and development to create a more durable and long-lasting product.

Corning has previously received $450 million from that fund.

