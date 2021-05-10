Advertisement

Governor Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference Monday

Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear is holding a news conference on Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19 Monday.

You can watch that here:

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Horizon Health opens additional location
Staff at Horizon Health open additional location to help combat opioid addiction
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Below average temperatures continue this week with some sunshine
Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Tickets go on sale May 14
ZZ Top coming to Corbin Arena Summer 2021