Advertisement

Free virtual financial literacy conference for women held by Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball is hosting a free virtual financial literacy conference for women.

A statement from Ball’s office says the Smart Women Smart Money conference offers women the opportunity to improve their knowledge about finances in multiple areas. Conference sessions on June 4 will go over several topics including budgeting, investing, saving and getting out of debt.

There will also be information on credit scores, insurance and homebuying.

Ball says the goal of the conference is to “inspire and empower women to lead financially successful lives.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Generic police lights
KSP: Death investigation in Pike County
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Photo courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook page
Main Street in London reopens following early morning crash
Gov. Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, deaths
Governor Beshear to lift restrictions affecting bars and restaurants
Crash
KSP: Bell County woman killed in multi-car crash on KY-11

Latest News

Charlie Miller heard the unforgettable piercing sounds their miniature schnauzer, Gabby, made...
Kentucky family’s dog ‘lucky to be alive’ after coyote attack
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘He is our leader’: Community shows support for Norton police chief, still recovering from shooting
(Source: Pixabay)
Federal opioid trial: Huntington area ‘overwhelmed’ with prescription drugs
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden
House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
Alcohol sales opportunities expand in W.Va.