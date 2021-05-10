Five feet, eight inches: Harlan native Emma Bianchi on the verge of national title

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WYMT) - Once a state champion at Harlan Independent High School, now high jumper Emma Bianchi is chasing her dreams at the collegiate level. She is centimeters away from earning a national title.

S/O to our Women’s Outdoor @ athletes, Emma Bianchi and Jalynn Landversicht, for earning their way to nationals in the high jump event!

Bianchi, with a high jump of 1.70m, earned “A” Standard, and Landversicht cleared the bar at 1.64M, earning “B” Standard!

GO TIGERS #StillHungry pic.twitter.com/9KGgjLX8zc — GC Athletics (@GCAthletics) May 8, 2021

“I want to set a record so high, people have a hard time catching up to it. Like, I want my record to be here for a while,” said Bianchi.

Bianchi came to Georgetown College four years ago, setting school records and qualifying for nationals her freshman year.

She placed fifth at nationals as a sophomore and was named an All-American.

COVID-19 ended her junior season early, but instead of focusing on the negative, she put her energy into coming back even stronger.

“I was able to really focus on myself which has helped me so much. I’ve hit my personal record like twice already. I feel better with all of my jumps,” said Bianchi.

Her rise in the rankings is a result of not just her hard work on the field, but her coursework as a psychology major.

“Seeing a fail would make me literally fail,” said Bianchi.

“You can tell freshman year to now just how much more confident she is in herself. She doesn’t let a scratch or a bad meet get to her,” said head coach Luke Garnett.

Bianchi applied what she has learned in the classroom to her performance, adjusting her entire mindset around competing.

“I used to get in my head a lot like really bad like it would really put me out for a few weeks if I had a bad meet,” said Bianchi.

Now nearing the end of her senior year, Bianchi is ranked second in the nation in the NAIA Conference with only three centimeters separating her from first place.

“If I could jump like 1.73 which is my goal height, I would win nationals,” said Bianchi. “Perspective on things is literally everything. Like the way you take it, the way you handle it, the way you deal with it and move forward or move on, put it in the past.”

As she prepares for nationals at the end of May, Bianchi has the potential to bring the title home to Georgetown. Her winning mindset could be the key factor.

“She’s one of the if not the most decorated athletes we’ve had at Georgetown track and field,” said Garnett.

