Few showers possible early, cooler and drier week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Based on some of the signs we are seeing, we are very likely in Blackberry Winter this week. It will definitely feel a bit chilly at times for mid-May in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

The remnants of the cold front will move through this morning, keeping shower chances around for a bit. Those will clear to mainly cloudy skies for much of the day. I do believe we will see some peeks of sunshine late this afternoon/early this evening. Highs will struggle to get to the upper 50s for highs, especially if we keep the clouds around as long as expected.

Those clouds will start to diminish some tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Overall, we have a pretty quiet weather pattern underway this week. Outside of some stray to scattered chances for rain on Thursday and Sunday, most days look pretty dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The temperatures will be the big story. Highs will stay in the low to mid-60s until Saturday when we get back into the 70s and look to stay there into early next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s until Saturday too.

