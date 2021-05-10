Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.

Born and raised in Estill County, following in his father’s footsteps, Crowe’s passing has left a hole in this community his friends and colleagues say will never be patched.

“When we got the news last night of the accident, it was really sort of numbing,” Estill County Schools Superintendent Jeff Saylor said.

Described by Superintendent Saylor, the Engineers baseball coach was a husband, father, son, teacher and friend. Teaching math in the district for seven years, he also took over as baseball coach following his dad’s retirement last year.

What would have been his first season was canceled due to COVID. He finally hit the field with his team this year, only for the dream to coach to be tragically taken away following an accident Sunday night.

According to the Estill County Coroner, a flagpole outside of Crowe’s home had fallen over onto an electric line. Crowe tried to fix it, but was electrocuted in the process. He died at Marcum and Wallace Hospital.

A fixture in the county, loved by so many. His co-workers try to grapple with the reality of his loss.

“Watching him as a young man grow up and develop and just become so ingrained and a big part of the community. The difficult part to think about is his family. A tremendous father. You won’t find people who will say a bad word about Coach Crowe,” athletic director Austin Moore said.

The district activated its crisis team late last night. Counselors will be available to help students and staff.

All games scheduled for Monday night have been canceled.

Coach Crowe leaves behind a wife, two children, his mother and father.

