Advertisement

Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?

Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

“Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as ‘belly to belly:’ perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating,” the research team said in a statement.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

Scientists say there’s a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Eula Hall
‘Wonder Woman’ Eula Hall’s legacy of care to be continued at Floyd County clinic- 6 p.m.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats
Jeremy Ray Burris
Police looking for man in connection to Louisa Walgreens robbery
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky to Receive more than $2.1 Billion from American Rescue Plan Act
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12