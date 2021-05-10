Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy consolidating SWVA operations to Wise County office

LEBANON, Va. (WYMT) - In the coming days, if you need assistance from the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) office in one Southwest Virginia county, you will have to travel to another.

Officials from the DMME say starting May 19th, the Russell County office in Lebanon will close its doors. All Southwest Virginia operations will then be based at the Big Stone Gap office on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College.

We’re told services will stay the same. Employees who are currently based in Lebanon will work remotely through cell phones and email. If you need to get in contact with someone about programs the DMME offers, you can call them at 276-523-8100 or email dmmeinfo@dmme.virginia.gov.

