HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach David Johnson has stepped down from the Lady Lions after three years.

I am announcing my RESIGNATION as Cordia High School Girls Head Basketball Coach, effective immediately. I would like to... Posted by Cordia Lady Lions Basketball on Friday, May 7, 2021

Johnson announced on the team’s Facebook page that he would be resigning, effective immediately. During his tenure, Johnson held a 3-81 record and broke a 95-game, four-year losing streak during his first season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.