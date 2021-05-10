Below average temperatures continue this week with some sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That sunshine will return and warm us up, but those below-average temperatures look to continue throughout the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will slowly see those clouds clear out heading into tonight. Partly cloudy skies will return overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s. Some spots might drop into the lower 40s if those clouds clear out completely.

That mixture of sun and clouds returns Saturday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

We could see a stray shower or two early on Wednesday, but I think most of us stay dry. I think we start out with those clouds Wednesday but see that sunshine return by the afternoon hours. We’ll drop back into the lower 60s for highs and lower 40s for lows.

There is another chance for some showers on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day too. It won’t be a total washout but have that rain gear handy in case you get caught in one of those pop-up showers.

We’ll dry out Friday and as we head into the weekend. We’ll get back into the upper 60s on Friday and lower 70s by Saturday. Those 70s look to continue Sunday and into the new workweek.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.