Advertisement

Below average temperatures continue this week with some sunshine

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That sunshine will return and warm us up, but those below-average temperatures look to continue throughout the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will slowly see those clouds clear out heading into tonight. Partly cloudy skies will return overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s. Some spots might drop into the lower 40s if those clouds clear out completely.

That mixture of sun and clouds returns Saturday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

We could see a stray shower or two early on Wednesday, but I think most of us stay dry. I think we start out with those clouds Wednesday but see that sunshine return by the afternoon hours. We’ll drop back into the lower 60s for highs and lower 40s for lows.

There is another chance for some showers on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day too. It won’t be a total washout but have that rain gear handy in case you get caught in one of those pop-up showers.

We’ll dry out Friday and as we head into the weekend. We’ll get back into the upper 60s on Friday and lower 70s by Saturday. Those 70s look to continue Sunday and into the new workweek.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Suspect in Harlan County shooting identified
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Few showers possible early, cooler and drier week ahead
WYMT Heavy Rain
Strong storms cannot be ruled out as Mother’s Day ends on a soggy note
630am wx
Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-May 10th, 2021
5am wx
Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-May 10th, 2021