Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron urges Facebook to not launch Instagram Kids

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 44 other attorney generals in signing a letter to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to stop the launch of a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Cameron and the other attorney general’s believe the launch of the new app could bring serious safety concerns and potential harm aimed at young children. The letter also included research on the effects of social media on children. A 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured.

“We have a responsibility to protect our youngest citizens, and a version of Instagram specifically aimed at children under 13 poses significant health and safety risks for Kentucky children,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We already know that child predators regularly use social media platforms to communicate with children, and we cannot give them a new opportunity to target those who are most vulnerable to exploitation.”

The letter also explained that online predators can take advantage of children using the app. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.

The attorney generals also mentioned that they fear that Facebook engineers might not know how to protect children on the proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

They brought up the most recent event of Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for kids between the ages of six and 12, contained a glitch that allowed children to join group chats with strangers who were not parent-approved.

To view a copy of the letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the...
Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Latest News

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14
Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers come to perform at Appalachian Wireless
KY 476 will be closed for replacing drainage beginning at 8 a.m. on May 11, 2021
Perry County Road Closure on KY-476
Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy website
Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy consolidating SWVA operations to Wise County office
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members...
Virginia GOP announces AG nominee; vote-counting continues