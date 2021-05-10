Advertisement

80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Most of the United States can now choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want.

Nearly 80% of people live within five miles of all three vaccines, according to an analysis by VacineFnder.

VaccineFinder powers the government’s website where people can search for a COVID-19 vaccine by zip code.

Searches show easy access for people who live in big cities.

Even in small towns, residents have a choice.

Freeport, Kansas, which has a population of four, has access to all three vaccines within an hour’s drive.

Despite being widely available, demand for vaccines has dropped across the country.

Several states are no longer ordering their full allocation of doses.

