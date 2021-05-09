Zoo Knoxville announces winning name for baby zebra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the name of its newest baby zebra.

The name was chosen by zoo members. The zoo asked members to submit name options, then curated a list of the top names which zoo members were allowed to vote on.

The zoo said members chose the name “Mosi” for the baby zebra. The name is Swahili in origin, meaning firstborn.

Zoo Knoxville is one of only 18 zoos in the country that work with this species, according to zoo officials. Zoo Knoxville is working as part of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan, which helps save the animals from extinction, the zoo says. Zoo officials say it is estimated that only 8,300 of the zebras remain in the wild.

