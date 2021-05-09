Advertisement

Woman’s phone service restored after months without

A woman who went without phone service for more than 86 days after February’s snow and ice storms now has service again.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who went without phone service for more than 86 days after February’s snow and ice storms now has service again.

Darlene Day says that Frontier Communications crews worked Saturday eveningg to restore her service. She says she’s grateful and happy to have service again.

As a result of our previous coverage on Day’s outage, Delegate Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) created a dedicated email address to help track service outages across the state.

The emails to the address will go to Delegate Linville, members of the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure and a liaison with Frontier.

That email address is telecomconcerns@wvhouse.gov.

West Virginians are encouraged to utilize this email address to report Frontier outages statewide.

Email addresses for issues with other service providers are also being created.

