Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was arrested Saturday and is charged with the abuse of a corpse of her deceased granddaughter, court documents say.

A complainant stated to police that on or about April 9 in the 2200 block of Schoedinger Ave., Latonya Austin 42, put her deceased granddaughter into multiple trash bags and then put the trash bags into a cooler, court documents show.

It is unclear how her granddaughter died.

Court records show that Austin has not been convicted of a violent crime in Hamilton County.

She is scheduled to be in court Monday for an arraignment.

