Advertisement

Vote-counting underway after Virginia GOP convention

The attorney general contest began the hand-counting effort.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Counting is underway at a hotel in Richmond to tabulate the votes cast by tens of thousands of Virginia Republicans this weekend in the party’s nominating contest for governor and other statewide offices.

John March is a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia. He says the several dozen people managing the hand-counting effort began their work with the attorney general contest. March says it’s possible the nominee in that race could be declared Sunday.

The governor’s race will be counted second, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race. The party used ranked-choice voting and a proportional representation system that makes counting a more complicated endeavor.

Most Read

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave