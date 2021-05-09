Strong storms cannot be ruled out as Mother’s Day ends on a soggy note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We saw temperatures soar well into the 70s today even with mostly cloudy skies thanks to breezy southwest winds. Unfortunately, a cold front bringing storms will really drop those temperatures heading into the new work week.

Tonight through Monday Night

As mentioned, we’re watching a cold front move into the region this evening. It is bringing with it the potential for some scattered showers and storms. We can’t rule out a stray stronger storm with half of the area in the Marginal Risk (or one out of five) for severe weather, but the most we should see are some gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Lows tonight fall fast after the front moves through, down into the middle and upper 40s.

Some showers could linger into Monday morning before slowly drying out and, eventually, clearing out from mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain well below average, only into the lower 60s.

Winds will continue to be light as we head into the overnight, meaning we’ll continue to see some chilly temperatures past sundown. Skies stay partly to mostly clear overnight tomorrow night as lows fall back into the middle 40s.

The Middle of the Week

We could see a stray shower early on Tuesday, but dry weather will take back over as we head into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Winds will stay out of the northwest, keeping us cooler than average for both Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs staying in the low to middle 60s.

We could see a few more showers re-enter the picture for the back half of the week with highs slowly getting back into the middle 60s and low 70s by next weekend.

