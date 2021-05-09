Advertisement

Spring trail ride wrangles in profit for Knott County

2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride begins
By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - May 8th was the last day of the 2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride.

Since May 2nd, horse riders and campers from all over the area have been enjoying the trails.

Officials with the tourism commission say this season’s trail ride brought in more than 2,200 people and raised more than 33,000 dollars in revenue.

While this is less than normal, Vice Chair Danny Laferty says it was still a success.

“We came in somewhere around 28, 29-hundred in the Fall of 2019. So, we’re getting pretty close considering what COVID has done to us. I think this has really amazed everybody that this many people come out for it,” Laferty said.

Laferty says they are confident they will reach numbers higher than average during the 2021 Fall Trail Ride.

