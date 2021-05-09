Same name, different diplomas: Mother, son graduate college together

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- You always hope when you reach a major life milestone, such as a your college graduation, that you’ll be able to share in that moment with family.

However, what if instead of receiving your diploma with your family out in the crowd cheering your name, your mom was right there with you? This is what happened to Michael Coffee and his mother Teresa Coffee.

When the life long dream of attending college presented itself as an opportunity to Teresa Coffee, she decided to go for it.

“I’m 54 years old and here I am graduating college,” Teresa said. “I think it’s phenomenal. For anyone who thinks they want it, do it.”

She went from being a former teacher to a fellow classmate with her son, Michael.

“I think our homeschooling actually got him used to me being around as he was doing his schooling,” Teresa said.

Teresa and Michael graduated from Ashland Technical Community College on Saturday.

Teresa is a proud new graduate of the medical information technology program while Michael is walking away with a degree in culinary arts.

“I’m hoping to try and get a job as somebody who works in the restaurant business where I can work stuff up and get my own car and house and get more education,” Michael said.

They both recognize sometimes lessons got tough. But this pair knew guidance and encouragement was never too far away.

“We were always there to say, ‘you can do this, you know you can do this, you’ve got this, go ahead,’” Teresa said.

Teresa and Michael already share a name and a striking resemblance, but now they get to share this major life milestone together.

