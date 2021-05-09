President Biden approves federal disaster assistance for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden approved federal funding to aid areas in Tennessee that were impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The storms ripped through the state from March 25 through April 3, 2021.

The assistance will be available to those affected in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The funding will be used towards grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the inclement weather in Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Residents and business owners who were impacted can apply for assistance by registering online HERE.

