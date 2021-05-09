Advertisement

Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Ashland Police Department says they arrested a man over the weekend who planned on meeting with a teenager for sexual activity.

It happened Friday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Brent Michael Wirzfeld of Ironton, Ohio was apprehended by several law enforcement agencies, accused of wanting to meet up with a 14-year-old child for sexual activities, and to supply the child with drugs.

Agencies involved in Wirzfeld’s apprehension were the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crime Unit, the Criminal Investigation and Field Operations Division, and the Ashland Post of the Kentucky State Police.

Ashland Police made the traffic stop at the entrance to Crabbe Elementary School just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the school was closed and is located within Central Park.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.

Wirzfeld was arrested and charged with prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful transaction with a minor in the 2nd degree.

He was taken to the Boyd County Jail and has since been bonded out, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

