KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) told WYMT one man was shot in an isolated incident in Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs said dispatch received a call around 1:41 Saturday afternoon of shots fired.

The shooting happened at Eastbrook Station where troopers found Derek Tindell with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Tindell was taken to Harlan ARH but then transferred to UK Medical as a precaution. Troopers said he is in stable condition.

Trooper Jacobs said the person who shot Tindell fled and is not in custody as of Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into our newsroom.

